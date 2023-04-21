Germany to revisit the Munich Massacre

Germany has appointed an eight-person commission to reappraise the attack on Israeli athletes and team members at the 1972 Munich Olympics to answer unresolved questions, said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in a statement on Friday.



“For too many years, there was a lack of understanding or reappraisal of the events, transparency about them, or acceptance of responsibility for them,” the interior minister said.

The project is part of a larger government approach to seek reconciliation with the families affected, including a compensation offer of EUR 28 million.

The Munich Massacre

Palestinians from the Black September militant group took members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage on September 5, 1972.

Eleven Israelis, a German policeman, and five Palestinian gunmen died after a stand-off at the Olympic Village and the nearby Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base.

The Games continued after the attacks and the International Olympic Committee took almost half a century to comply with families’ requests for an official act of remembrance at an Olympic event.