Planes into meds: Mexico’s president sells his aircraft to build hospitals

Tajikistan is buying Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s presidential plane but instead of going into Mexico’s treasury, the money will be, according to the top man in the National Palace, used to construct two hospitals in fringe areas.



“We will use the money from the sale of this plane to build two 80-bed hospitals in Mexico’s poorest areas: Tlapa in Guerrero and Tuxtepec in Oaxaca,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, he is seen boarding the plane, which he announced would be put up for sale shortly after taking office in 2018.

Informo al pueblo de México que hoy se celebró el contrato de compra-venta del avión presidencial. El gobierno de Tayikistán depositó mil 658 millones 684 mil 400 pesos, de conformidad con el avalúo oficial, a la cuenta del Instituto para Devolver al Pueblo lo Robado. Este dinero… pic.twitter.com/ILw0IDlSn6

In the post, Lopez Obrador said the agreed sale price for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner used by his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto – but never by him – was about 1.66 billion pesos, or about USD 92 million dollars at the current exchange rate. The populist leftist who has for years railed against the corruption of political elites had previously said he hoped to sell the aircraft for at least USD 150 million.

Mexico’s National Bank of Public Works and Services President Jorge Mendoza said Tajikistan government officials have ten days to take the aircraft back to their country.