Germany wants its Patriots back – Berlin to withdraw the system by June

Germany wants to pull its Patriot missile air-defense system out of Poland by June, a spokesman for the German defense ministry said on Friday.

The spokesman, quoted by the Funke media group, said the reason for the withdrawal lay in Berlin’s “wanting to make the best possible use of its limited military resources.”

He added that Poland and Slovakia, which also has the Patriot system, have been notified about the decision.

The Patriots will be withdrawn from Slovakia by the end of the year, the spokesman added.

Commenting on the decision, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, the head of Germany’s defense committee, said it had been dictated by “the need for flexibility as we don’t have an unlimited supply of equipment.”

Missile incident

Germany deployed its Patriots in Poland in January after a stray Ukrainian surface-to-air missile landed on Polish territory last November.

The German government offered Poland the Patriots to help the country secure its airspace after the stray missile crashed close to the Ukrainian border in November killing two people.

Poland says the missile was likely a Ukrainian air defense rocket that went rogue.