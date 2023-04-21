World’s 2nd-largest lithium producer Chile moves to nationalize the industry

As the West takes the fast lane toward climate neutrality, Chile’s President Gabriel Boric sees a great opportunity for the Chilean lithium industry – the world’s second-largest, on that note. After all, without the metal, electric vehicles won’t take any lane, fast or slow.



Chile’s President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the country’s lithium industry to boost its economy and protect its environment.

The shock move in the country with the world’s largest lithium reserves would in time transfer control of Chile’s vast lithium operations from industry giants SQM and Albemarle to a separate state-owned company.

“This is an opportunity for economic growth that will be difficult to beat in the short term,” Boric said in a televised address aired nationwide. Boric also said future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control.

SQM and Albermarle were not immediately available for comment.