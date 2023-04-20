Polish PM reacts to academic accusing Poles of complicity in Holocaust

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki responded to statements made by Prof. Barbara Engelking in portraying what she considers to have been the Poles’ disposition towards Jews during World War II. He also pointed out how Prof. Engelking tried to once differentiate between the death of a Jew and the death of a Pole, further adding that the tragedy of the Jewish people began only after the Polish state was destroyed.



Engelking, who is the head of the Center for Research on the Extermination of Jews at the Institute for Philosophy and Sociology of the Polish Academy of Sciences made her comments during an interview for TVN24, a private news station.

“Jews knew what to expect from Germans. The German was an enemy and the relation was clear, black-and-white, while the relation with Poles was much more complicated,” she said, further clarifying that according to her “Poles had the potential to become allies to Jews and it could have been hoped that would act differently, that they would be neutral, that they will no use the situation to that degree and that blackmailing [Jews hiding from Germans] will not be as widespread.”

To add insult to injury, the comment was made on the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

“What happened yesterday in the TVN program was a grand obliteration of the truth. It was a lie, it was distorting reality, and at the same time it was an insult to those who had to live in that cruel reality,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

“It needs to loudly be said that the entire tragedy of the Jewish nations started from the destruction of the Polish state. Let these words resonate strongly because some mistake facts for opinions,” Morawiecki said, adding that Engelking’s words were exactly that, “completely unwarranted opinion”.

As he explained, “any historian who conducts a profound analysis will notice that it was the lack of the Polish state that led to that that the Germans could conduct their horrific act of butchery here.”

One of the historians who has done research on the situation of Jews in places under German occupation or allied to Germany was Timothy Snyder, a U.S. historian much of whose work focuses on Central and Eastern Europe and the effect the totalitarian systems of Nazism and Communism had on the region.

Snyder’s research has led him to the conclusion that the destruction of Jewish communities was the greatest there where the Germans destroyed the state and its institutions. In practically no place was this done as thoroughly as it was done in German-occupied Poland. According to him, in countries allied to Germany and even in places where Germans established collaborationist puppets, the existence of local authorities had to an extent protected some Jews from deportation and extermination. This was not the case in Poland, where no collaborationist government was set up, and the Germans had practically free reign of the occupied area, which in turn gave them the freedom to act as lawlessly as they wished.

A Jew’s and a Pole’s death were ‘different’

“This is very sad, because the person that said it several days ago presented her view on the difference between the death of a person of Jewish nationality and a person of Polish nationality, and in its essence that remark was a racist view,” said the PM.

Specifically, Engelking stated in 2018 that “For Poles, death was a biological, natural question, a death was a death [like any other]. For Jews it was a tragedy, a dramatic experience, metaphysics.”

How many Poles helped Jews?

The Prime Minister recommended the 2002 book by Gunnar Svante Paulsson titled “Secret City: The Hidden Jews of Warsaw 1940–1945”, where the Swedish-Canadian historian meticulously counted how many Jews were hiding in Warsaw outside the Ghetto walls.

Quoting the numbers from the book, the PM said that there were 28,000 Jews in hiding in the Polish capital and that Paulsson’s research led him to estimate the number of Poles whose assistance was required to help them remain concealed had been between 70,000 and 90,000 in Warsaw alone.

“The Polish Underground State meted out death sentences and carried them out on szmalcowniks [those who were selling Jews out to the Germans], on those who have always been living on the margins of each [society in each] state,” Morawiecki explained. “And in the tragic circumstances, the Germans were going so far as to encourage and create an atmosphere of fear, denunciation, to destroy interpersonal solidarity. Of course, there were such individuals among the Polish people, Jewish people, and other peoples.”

He said, however, that “that does not mean that the tragic pages in Polish history should not be explained”, referring to the cases of people who actually collaborated with the Germans to the detriment of their Jewish fellow citizens.

“This whole story requires that we remember the truth because memory is only then the daughter of truth and only then is it a memory worth maintaining when it is based in truth,” he said.

“Those who try to obliterate it without having respect for Jews, for those who were saving them, commit the vilest act. They commit a crime on human valor, heroism, on good,” said Morawiecki.

Morawiecki pointed out two facts.

The first one was that “Poles have the most trees among all other nations at the Yad Vashem Institute.”

A garden on the Institute’s grounds is a place where every person, occasionally groups of people or institutions, that are recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during World War II, are commemorated with a tree being planted in their honor.

Yad Vashem’s database lists 7,232 Polish people out of a total of 28,217 names from various countries, meaning that Poles make up just over a quarter of all Righteous.

The second fact is that in Poland, unlike places like the Netherlands or Denmark, those found to be saving Jews would not merely land a prison sentence, but would be cruelly murdered with their entire families.

Therefore, Morawiecki believes that “The Polish nation itself deserves one large tree at the Yad Vashem Institute. All those who know history should realize that.”