World News 20.04

Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising were commemorated yesterday, but gentile Poles had also contributed to fighting German antisemitism; ongoing fighting in Sudan threatens to cause a humanitarian crisis; and Portugal strikes down yet another attempt to legalize euthanasia. This and much more in Thursday’s edition of World News.

TVP World invited Catherine Szkop from the Combat Antisemitism Movement to talk about how ceremonies such as yesterday’s 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising are crucial to forging a new future of cooperation and understanding between Polish and Jewish people.