In Thursday’s episode, our host Sascha Fahrbach brings us news of Germany’s green transition. The government in Berlin wants to set up a state fund worth up to 2 billion euros. That’s a hefty sum and if approved by the coalition government it will play a key role in Germany’s pursuit of seeking to curtail its dependence on China. Plus, we take a look at Croatia, which is making a name for itself as a hotspot not just for tourism but for business, especially in advanced technology like AI.
Business Arena 20.04
