Break the Fake 20.04

This episode of the program considers who might replace Putin, and whether Moscow is in danger of a coup by the extreme wing that is said to exist in the Kremlin. The Kremlin’s nooks and crannies are not known in full, so we can’t tell what potential successors might be lurking there just waiting for their turn, but all indications are that the “extreme wing of war supporters” are – in fact – Russians themselves. The lower down in the social hierarchy, the greater the nationalism it seems and the desire to expand the empire.

