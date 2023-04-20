Military Mind 20.04

This episode of the program covers ‘Wolf da Vinci’, a Ukrainian military unit that was formed in Kyiv in 2014 during the conflict with Russia in eastern Ukraine. It is named after Leonardo da Vinci, the famous Italian artist and inventor, and its members are known for their fierce fighting skills and dedication to the Ukrainian cause. Despite its small size, the Wolf da Vinci battalion played an important role in the defense of Ukraine, and its members were highly respected by other Ukrainian fighters. Today, the Da Vinci Wolves, together with the Honor squad, are defending the last remaining road out of Bakhmut, which is in the hands of defenders.