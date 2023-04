Epifaniusz Drobniak, better known as Nikifor, was a master of what is called naive art. His works can be described as a very simple open and sincere perception of his surroundings as if seen through the eyes of a child. Now the works of the native of Krynica in southeastern Poland are on display in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second city. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world, in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.