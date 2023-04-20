Eastern Express 20.04

India is set to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation, with almost 3 million more people by the middle of this year, data released by the United Nations on Wednesday showed. Based on the projections, India’s population by mid-year will surpass China’s by 2.9 million according to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report” for 2023. TVP World prepared a report and invited Dr. Krzysztof Iwanek from the War Studies University to shed more light on the matter.