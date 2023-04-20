Wife of Russian Deputy Def Min spends hubby’s blood money in Paris

Ah, Paris! The City of Lights! La cité de l’amour! The world’s shopping capital for the wives of Russian kleptocrats and murderers! But wait… How is it possible that the wife of a sanctioned Russian official should be permitted to go on a shopping spree in the capital of an EU country – in spite of sanctions?

Meet Svetlana Maniovich, a woman with a taste for the finer things in life. How fine? Eye-wateringly expensive ones.

Svetlana rents a villa in Saint Tropez for EUR 150,000 per month. Her yacht docks in Naples. She owns a retro Rolls-Royce Corniche to drive around Moscow, which she apparently likes so much, she bought a second one to wait in a garage in her French Rivera home, just waiting there for her. She is so rich, she does not simply go shopping, but luxurious Parisian jewelry stores invite her to buy from them when they have something that they think she might like, and her jewelry pieces cost in the tens of thousands or even over 100,000 euros. And when she goes on a shopping spree in Paris, she does not have to stoop down to staying in hotels like a peasant! No, she rents an apartment there specifically for that purpose.

Is Svetlana a rich businesswoman? No, she is not spending her own money but her husband’s. And who might this lucky man be?

Why, it is Timur Ivanov the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense.

Ivanov is not her first husband. The former husband of Svetlana Maniovich-Zakharova-Ivanova warned him that he will not be able to afford her. “Svetlana demands at least USD 50,000 a month,” the scorned spouse reportedly said.

My oh my, how can a government official in the Ministry of Defense afford that?

By stealing, you silly goose!

Ivanov is the head of construction for the Ministry of Defense. From army barracks to a recently constructed new military church that melted World War II German cannons for the bells. More recently, Ivanov was put in charge of building a show-piece housing estate in Mariupol. That is a heck of a way to show you care about the people of Mariupol. You might remember Putin visiting it recently.

Of course in order to build the new estate for the people of Mariupol to show how nice they are, Russians first had to completely obliterate the city and kill a score of thousands or so. Coincidentally, while that was happening Svetlana was diamond-shopping in Paris.

In case that was not self-explanatory, Ivanov’s job is not a real job and not one that would pay enough to allow him to afford a wife like Svetlana. The post is a sinecure, and the real money is not in the salary but in the kickbacks he receives from construction companies to which he sells the contracts for projects commissioned by the army.

That allowed him to sponsor Svetlana’s skiing trip to the French skiing Courchevel resort just three weeks ago, her diamonds, and her furs, and there was still some small change left to construct an opulent mansion, which they humbly referred to as a dacha.

Are you starting to get the feeling that something is off here? It is almost 14 months after the war started. How is it that a wife of a corrupt Russian official involved in the brutal invasion of a neighboring country is not covered by sanctions and allowed to do shopping in Paris and ski in the French Alps, spending her other half’s blood money?

Svetlana is not a dummy with JUST a pretty face. She has brains too.

First, she obtained an Israeli passport. Although a court has now ruled this was done illegally.

Secondly, she preemptively divorced Ivanov in August 2022.

Ah, the things we do for love…

So she is not affected by sanctions, she still has access to her accounts, and it is all as kosher as Christmas, as one imam, an atheist, once said.

How do we know all this?

Thanks to one Maria Pevchikh, who is a Russian independent investigative journalist who boasts 12 years of experience in publishing stories unveiling the corruption of Putin’s regime.

Pevchiksh spent on investigating the matter, she has the receipts and she has been trying to get someone to pay attention for two months now, having filed numerous complaints and reports.

But she says that she never heard back from the French authorities or from the EU either.

“Are they all ok with it?” she asked. “Cause I’m really not. So why don’t we all work together to fix this?”

“If you live in France, please write to your MPs, to your local media, and share this thread.”

Shucks, we are not based in France. But, if you happen to be French or know some French people, then we would like to join the Pevchikh effort.

And if you happen to be in Paris this weekend, we realize that there are so many things to do in the beautiful French capital, like trying to get into the Louvre while access is blocked by protesters, or joining in clashes with the police and setting dumpsters on fire to rage against the extremely unpopular recent pension reform.

OR, you could go to 51 Rue de Babylone in Paris this Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. That is Maniovich’s Parisian address, and a protest demanding due sanction of the Ivanov family to be put in place will be held there.

So if you want to see Svetlana’s assets frozen and her kicked out of Europe, that is the place to be.

Anybody in Paris? We're organising an event for everybody who's not ok with war criminals living comfortably in Europe. We'll gather outside Maniovich's apartment demanding sanctions for this and other Putin-loving criminals.

‼️ Sign up if you're coming https://t.co/t3UgyMLRpY https://t.co/glOxBVypGi

— Maria Pevchikh (@pevchikh) April 20, 2023

Now, as of this very moment, not a lot of people appear to be interested. Well, maybe more people should become interested.

And it is not like this is a waste of time that will achieve nothing. Pevchikh and her colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Foundation have already exposed Lavrov’s stepdaughter who was enjoying herself in London, possibly hanging out with Vladimir Solovyov’s son, a male model allegedly nicknamed “Blondie” by some.

So to let Lavrov’s Pevchikh have the last word, Lavrov’s stepdaughter “was sanctioned by the UK after a similar thread of mine and thanks to your vast support. We can do it again. This is about justice that we all need right now.”

Ah, Paris!