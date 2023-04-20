Świątek strides into quarter finals in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek comfortably defeated her Chinese opponent Qinwen Zheng 6:1, 6:4 to reach the quarterfinals where she will meet the Czech Karolina Pliskova.



It was the Polish player’s first match after more than a month’s break, her last match being on March 18 in Indian Wells, following a rib injury.

The Stuttgart Open marks the beginning of the clay season, the surface on which she has celebrated her greatest successes.

The defending Stuttgart champ enters 🚶‍♀️@iga_swiatek | #PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/koJSDUYSbC

— wta (@WTA) April 20, 2023

Although normally a tough opponent – albeit one that Świątek has seen off twice in her career – Zheng was not a her best. She made a lot of mistakes and gave up consecutive games. It took the world number one just half an hour to win the opening set 6:1.

Świątek was out of the blocks quickly in the second too, breaking Zheng’s serve to take a 4:2 advantage. However, her opponent began to show why she is considered one of the most talented young players on the circuit, hitting more aggressively and breaking Świątek, going 5:4 in the process.

Swiatek powers through 🔋 @iga_swiatek defeats Zheng and will face Pliskova in the Stuttgart quarterfinals!

#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/2tGmr2YLmK

— wta (@WTA) April 20, 2023

The Pole, however, retook the initiative, winning the all-important ninth game and then using that momentum to take the set.

On Friday the world number one faces Czech Karolina Pliskova, who defeated Donna Vekić in the second round in three sets.