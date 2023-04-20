Ukraine joining EU, Nato best investment in stability, says Polish MoD

Ukraine’s comprehensive integration with the Euro-Atlantic community will be the best investment in the stability and prosperity of everyone, Polish defence minister told the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

During an online discussion about the July Nato Summit in Vilnius, Mariusz Błaszczak, delivering his speech in English, called for increasing pressure on Russia and enabling Ukraine to push all Russian forces out of its territory.

He argued that Ukraine not only must win the war but also win in the post-conflict period, “when the Russian aggressiveness will continue to destabilise” both its eastern neighbour and the wider region.

Błaszczak also urged to “deepen a comprehensive pressure on Russia to revert its strategy, including pro political, economic, and technological isolation, including maximise sanctions powers imposed not only by the Euro Atlantic community, but all likeminded partners across the country.”

In his view, “Russia’s plans of deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus is also a signal that Kremlin is still not ready for the political solution.

“We need to convince a broader spectrum of countries that still keep their relations with Russia that Moscow’s irresponsible behaviour is not in their interest. Sanctions must be not only extended, but also sealed,” he said.

Błaszczak added that countries that have not yet decided to support Ukraine with military equipment should support Kyiv financially.

According to Polish defence minister, at the July summit, the North Atlantic Alliance must confirm that the prospect of Ukraine’s accession to Nato is valid.

Other participants in the discussion, including Former Supreme Commander of Nato Forces in Europe, US General Philip Breedlove, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna agreed with the postulate of the Atlantic Council that in Vilnius Nato summit should keep its door open for new members with no exclusions to the Ukraine.