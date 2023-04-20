British astronomers launch balloon-borne telescope to study dark matter

The Super-pressure Balloon-borne Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT) flew to the edge of space via a helium-filled NASA scientific balloon, approximately the size of a football stadium.

The balloon took off from Wānaka, New Zealand earlier this week, attempting to learn more about the mystifying dark matter. The balloon will fly for three months, about 20 miles (32 km) above the southern hemisphere.

The project is particularly concerned with the question, do dark matter particles bounce off each other? It is hoped that by mapping the dark matter around the collision of clusters of galaxies this could be answered.

SuperBIT can get around the issue of dark matter’s invisibility by mapping the way it bends passing rays of light, which is achieved by a technique known as gravitational lensing.

The general consensus amongst scientists is that some dark matter may slow down, spread out or be chipped off during a collision.

What is dark matter made of?

“It takes the gravity from an entire galaxy to move dark matter, and SuperBIT will look at clusters of galaxies that happen to be colliding with each other,” Professor Richard Massey, of the Department of Physics at Durham University explained.

“Essentially, we’re using the largest particle accelerators in the universe to smash lumps of dark matter and see where the bits fly,” he added

“If dark matter goes crunch, or if bits are chipped off, we could finally start to learn what it is made of,” the professor said.