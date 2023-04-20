At 88, windsurfing Polish grandpa hopes for Guinness World Record recognition

At 88, Polish retiree Piotr Dudek is hoping to officially become the world’s oldest windsurfer, still relishing the battle with the wind and waves as he takes to the water and teaches children to enjoy the sport.

“The first gear was very primitive, our craftsmen were trying to copy [western designs], but they were very primitive, very heavy boards,” he recounts. “Two people needed to carry it onto water, and the boom was attached to the mast with a string. There were no patents like nowadays, for example, latches.”

“The biggest challenge is to learn how to windsurf and control the element, nature because it is about embracing the wind, the water, the wobbly board. And when you put it all together and you go swimming, you have a lot of fun,” Dudek told Reuters.

He is known by the nickname “Junior”, humorously coined for him by his friends when he was around 80, clearly in recognition of his passion for a sport most would consider fit for someone much younger than himself.

Dudek also continues to share his passion with others, he enjoys teaching kids how to windsurf and has a large group of students. Staying active definitely helps him stay in shape.

“The biggest advantage of windsurfing is that the whole body is working, all your muscles are working, so you are physically active. Not only technique but also a lot of strength is needed,” said the octogenarian, although he admits that he has to take it a bit easier these days.

“I used to windsurf with the wind reaching 5 [on a Beaufort scale], but now I swim only up to 3. Unfortunately, with age, I need to give up on extreme conditions.”

But the fact that he could be the world’s oldest surfer took him by surprise.

“I didn’t realize that I was the oldest, but I was surprised that I had never met someone close to me [in age] on the water. And that got me and my friend thinking about checking in the Guinness Book of Records.”

Dudek said he needed to windsurf at least twice this spring to break the world record, currently held by an 86-year-old. He is hoping to be officially certified once the witnessed notification is sent off to Guinness World Records.

All that is left to say is to wish him favorable winds!