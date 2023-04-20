U.S. Navy refutes Iranian claims of forcing U.S. submarine to surface

The Iranian navy claimed that submarine Fateh detected the U.S. submarine approaching while it was submerged and carried out maneuvers to force it to surface as it went through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani said that the submarine had also entered Iranian territorial waters but corrected its course after being warned.

The U.S. Navy had earlier confirmed that the nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine Florida was operating in the Middle East in support of its Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.

However, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command refuted the claim made by Iran soon after it was made, calling it Iranian disinformation aimed at destabilizing the region, and that the Fifth Fleet continues to operate wherever international law allows.

Iran's claim is absolutely false. A U.S. submarine has NOT transited the Strait of Hormuz recently. The claim represents more Iranian disinformation that destabilizes the region. U.S. 5th Fleet continues to operate wherever international law allows. https://t.co/BDLHNlGASB

— U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) April 20, 2023

Iranian and U.S. forces have had several confrontations in the past, including in early April, when the Iranian navy said it had identified and warned off a U.S. reconnaissance plane outside the mouth of the Gulf. In 2019, Iran shot down a U.S. drone which it said was flying over southern Iran.