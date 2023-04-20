Mysterious flash over Kyiv sparks speculations

A mysterious flash of light in the night sky above Kyiv has caused confusion and speculation as to its origin. Videos posted on social media showed a bright light illuminating the sky, with a flaming object appearing to be crashing to the ground.



The Kyiv City Military Administration announced an air alert for the city and the surrounding region, but later stated that there was no evidence of an enemy aircraft or missile strike.

Theories about the cause of the flash ranged from a falling U.S. satellite to a meteorite entering the Earth’s atmosphere, with the latter suggested by Ukraine’s air force spokesperson.

BREAKING 🚨 Flash in sky over Kyiv due to 'NASA satellite falling,’ city administration says

Officials initially suspected that the flash may have been caused by a retired NASA satellite, but the U.S. space agency confirmed that it was still in orbit at the time of the event.

Ukrainian space officials later also suggested that it was likely caused by a meteorite entering the atmosphere. Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat noted that the flash was also seen in neighboring Belarus to the north.

📹 More video of the strange flash in #Kyiv.

While Kyiv has experienced missile attacks in the past, officials and residents seemed to enjoy speculating about other potential explanations. Some joked that it could be related to space aliens, while others pointed out that it was important to prioritize the city’s security regardless of the cause.

Although the exact cause of the flash remains unknown, it has sparked much speculation on Ukrainian social media, with memes and theories circulating about what it could have been.

Despite the light-hearted response, officials emphasize the need to remain vigilant and prioritize security in the face of potential threats.