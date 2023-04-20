Celebrating Poles breaking Enigma code – Polish Heritage Days to launch in May

“Polish-British cooperation on breaking the Enigma code, marking the 80th anniversary of Polish codebreakers coming to the United Kingdom,” is the theme of the 2023 Polish Heritage Days which will begin shortly after Constitution of May 3 celebrations, a Polish government website wrote in a press release.

The purpose of Polish Heritage Days (PHD), is to celebrate and promote Polish culture, the heritage of past generations, and Polish contributions to the cultural, economic, and social life of the U.K., as well as to integrate the Polish community with other communities living in the U.K., both locally and nationally.

Applications for Polish Heritage Days 2023 are open

This year we celebrate the Polish-British cooperation on breaking the Enigma code, marking 80 years since Polish codebreakers came to the UK.

Every year, more and more establishments decide to join in the Polish Heritage Days and organize their own Polish-themed event.

The PHD project takes place every year on the first weekend after May 3 and refers to the Third of May Constitution Day itself, as well as the Polish Diaspora Day, and the Polish National Flag Day, celebrated on May 2. It involves bringing Polish culture and heritage closer to the public, allowing for a showcase of Polish openness, hospitality, and tolerance.

The initiative involves mainly Polish, but also British and international organizations that come up with their own ways of celebrating Polish Heritage Days.

Last year’s Polish Heritage Days saw more than 100 initiatives organized in towns and cities across the United Kingdom and many more around the world.

Polish Heritage Days are celebrated around the world 🌎 to promote 🇵🇱 culture and history.

This May we celebrated together for the first time on six continents.

Watch our coverage of this year's events during Polish Heritage Days!

“The official symbol of Polish Heritage Days is the red-and-white chequerboard, which was the emblem of the Polish pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain and which, thanks to the Embassy’s efforts, has unofficially become the symbol of Poles in the U.K.,” a Polish government website reads.