Hungary bans 25 Ukrainian food products from being imported

Hungary has banned imports of honey and certain meat products in addition to grains from Ukraine until June 30, the prime minister’s chief of staff said on Thursday, increasing pressure on Brussels to broaden proposed European Union-wide measures.



EU to provide EUR 100 mln to farmers in countries bordering Ukraine

The European Union is preparing EUR 100 million (USD 109.32 million) of compensation for farmers in countries bordering Ukraine and plans to…

see more

The European Commission said on Wednesday it would take emergency “preventive measures” for wheat, maize, sunflower seeds, and rapeseed after some central European countries took unilateral steps to ban imports of food products from Ukraine to protect their own agricultural sectors.

However, Hungary and Poland have said that other products should also be included.

The Hungarian ban on imports of major cereals and agricultural products “includes a total of 25 products, the most important of which are cereals, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, flour, oil, honey, and certain meat products,” Gergely Gulyás said.

The government’s announcement came after Hungary’s Agriculture Minister demanded the expansion of any EU-wide import ban to include “eggs, honey, and poultry,” in a Facebook post late on Wednesday.

The minister also told state news agency MTI on Wednesday that Hungary will continue to allow transit of Ukrainian grain, ensuring the departure of such shipments “in a controlled manner”.

An EU official said this would only allow the grains to enter the five countries from Ukraine if they were set for export to other EU members or to the rest of the world. This measure would last until the end of June.

Poland’s new Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Wednesday that talks with Brussels would continue at the beginning of next week.