Deadly tornado kills two in Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms and multiple tornadoes hit the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday (April 19), causing damage and two fatalities in the rural town of Cole, Oklahoma.

The monster tornadoes caused significant destruction, tearing off roofs, downing trees, and causing widespread power outages. Golf ball-sized hail also fell during the storm.

The live feed for @ReedTimmerAccu is insane right now “Potential EF-5 Tornado on the Ground in Cole (Oklahoma)”#okwx #Tornado pic.twitter.com/7K9czEOCQ8

— TornadoRich (@TornadoRich) April 20, 2023

Authorities have confirmed that two individuals have died, and sheriff’s deputies are responding to reports of people injured and trapped. The causes of death are not yet known.

The National Weather Service has confirmed several tornadoes in central Oklahoma. The extent of the damage will be surveyed at daybreak, and officials are bracing for more information.

The storm has caused extensive destruction in the area, with debris strewn across fields and homes damaged. The power outages caused by the storm may take time to repair, and affected residents are being advised to stay safe and take necessary precautions.