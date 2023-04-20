Fighting in Sudan continues, as people try to flee from the capital

Residents of Sudan’s capital reported renewed heavy gunfire on Thursday over central Khartoum and some other areas as many tried to flee the city at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri have been rocked by fierce battles this week between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that have shut the city down, stranding many and causing food supplies to run short.

Early on Thursday, smoke and fires that had risen from the city in previous days had abated, live TV feeds over Khartoum showed, before the fighting erupted once again.

Gunfire was heard in Bahri and residents reported violent clashes west of Omdurman where they said the army had moved to block the arrival of RSF reinforcements.

Both sides said earlier they would respect a 24-hour ceasefire that was due to come into effect at 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday but was quickly broken by renewed fighting.

The RSF issued a statement about the breakdown in the truce, saying it came under attack in Omdurman and inflicted losses on the army in response, including shooting down two helicopters.

Evacuating from the capital

The army controls access to Khartoum and appeared to be trying to cut off supply routes to RSF fighters, residents and witnesses said.

More people have been leaving the capital with most able to pass but some stopped at checkpoints, according to residents and social media posts.

“There’s no food, supermarkets are empty, the situation isn’t safe, honestly, so people are leaving,” a Khartoum resident told Reuters.

International powers, struggling to evacuate citizens after the airport and several districts housing embassies were caught up in the violence, have been pushing repeatedly for truces, to little effect.

The conflict so far

The power struggle between Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, was triggered by an internationally-backed plan to form a new civilian government and integrate Hemedti’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular military.

It has dashed hopes for progress toward democracy in Sudan, risks drawing in its neighbors, and could play into regional power plays. Sudan sits strategically between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and Africa’s volatile Sahel region.

Burhan heads a ruling council installed after the 2021 military coup and the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir, while Hemedti, who analysts say may command more than 100,000 fighters, was his deputy on the council.

At least 270 people have died and 2,600 have been injured, Sudan’s health ministry estimates. Nine hospitals have been hit by artillery and 16 had to be evacuated, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said, with none operating fully inside the capital.