Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s GDP grew by 5.1 percent in 2022 versus 4.9 percent estimated earlier with Q4 2022 growth revised to 0.6 percent year on year from the previous 0.4 percent, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

In 2021, GDP growth came to 6.9 percent, more than the 6.8 percent estimated earlier.