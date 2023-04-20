NATO Secretary-General visits wartime Kyiv

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday paid his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion, in a show of support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive.



Zelenskyy visits front lines in Avdiivka

see more

Stoltenberg laid a wreath to honor Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting in the east of the country, and reviewed captured Russian armored vehicles on the capital’s St Michael’s Square.

Ukrainian leaders and NATO officials did not immediately make any announcements about the trip. Wartime visits by foreign officials are often shrouded in secrecy but top leaders visiting Kyiv often hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia’s invasion has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities, and devastated the Ukrainian economy. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has supported Ukraine, with member states sending weapons but not fighting troops.

Ukraine sees its future in the NATO alliance and last September announced a bid for fast-track membership after the Kremlin annexed four Ukrainian regions that its troops have partially occupied.

⚡️Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv.

The NATO Secretary-General was seen by a Kyiv Independent journalist on the morning of April 20 paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers on St Michael's Square in central Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/QhY515J305

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 20, 2023

Moscow regards NATO as a hostile military alliance bent on encroaching on what it sees as its sphere of influence. Ukraine gained independence from the Russia-led Soviet Union in 1991.