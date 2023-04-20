More Leopard tanks to make their way to Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the two countries said on Thursday. Ukraine already received hundreds of tanks from NATO countries, with the vast majority coming from Poland.

The Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, the country’s said in a joint statement.

“It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone,” Denmark’s acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Tanks for Ukraine

Since the start of the war, Poland has supplied Ukraine with over 300 T-72 and PT-91 “Twardy” tanks and 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, Germany delivered 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks, and the U.K. delivered several Challenger tanks. Many other countries including the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands have also sent battle tanks to Ukraine.

Moreover, in February, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands also announced they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine in 2023 and 2024.