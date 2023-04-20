‘Perceval’: Paris metro’s new robotic best friend

The RATP (Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration) has enlisted Boston Dynamics’ robot dog, Spot, to help with repairs on the hundred-year-old Paris metro.



Spot, nicknamed “Perceval” by RATP inspectors, is a work tool that provides the RATP valuable assistance, according to infrastructure inspector William Niepceron.

The robot has cameras that produce images of high quality, allowing inspectors to view structural anomalies in difficult and dangerous workspaces. Spot weighs 40 kg, with flexible limbs and a height of less than a meter, making it ideal for narrow spaces.

The company uses Perceval about twice a month, and plans to add an autonomous laser scanning module to perform surveys over time in their underground structures.

The metro network in Paris is one of the oldest and biggest of Europe, with 308 stations and 220 km of railway and transports 16 million people daily. To prevent failure on the network, the maintenance team has to analyze the overall condition of the network, which includes thousands of inspection points in underground galleries, tunnels, sub-docks, bridges, and viaducts.

The robot dog can venture into areas where human workers cannot go, allowing inspectors to monitor sites that would have previously been too risky to enter. Its use has eliminated the risk of putting workers’ health at risk.

The robot dog also saves inspectors from back pain as they no longer have to bend down to inspect low-level areas.

RATP has no plans to incorporate artificial intelligence into the robot’s function, as the expertise of human inspectors is still essential for decision-making.