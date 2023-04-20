Poland to have over 28 GW of renewable energy by 2025, says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki was speaking at the 4th TOGETAIR International Climate Summit being held at the University of Warsaw.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland should have over 28 gigawatts of installed green energy production by 2025, the prime minister said on Thursday.

“We predict that in 2025 the installed green energy capacity will exceed 28 gigawatts,” Morawiecki told the conference.

“We are carrying out a plan according to which our energy mix will primarily be based on ‘prosumer’ energy, green energy and as a basis above all, atomic energy will be working,” he said.

Morawiecki went on to say that until that time, Poland had to maintain stable energy sources, currently provided by coal and gas.