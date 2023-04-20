Green energy capacity in Poland to exceed 28 GW in 2025: PM

We predict that in 2025 the installed capacity of green energy in Poland will exceed 28 GWs, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday in Warsaw during the 4th Togetair International Climate Summit.



Energy transformation will create 300,000 jobs in Poland: minister

see more

“We are implementing a plan according to which, first of all, our energy industry will be based on prosumer energy, green energy, and nuclear energy will work primarily in the base,” he said.

Until then, the head of the government pointed out, “we must maintain stable energy sources, which are provided today by coal and gas.”

“We have proven that environmental protection and energy security do not have to be mutually exclusive,” Morawiecki said, pointing out that the actions of the Polish government “are bringing tangible results.”

“Over the past few years we have made a Copernican Revolution in the energy sector,” the Prime Minister assessed, also pointing out the growing popularity of photovoltaics in the country.

PM @MorawieckiM at @togetair: We have made a Copernican revolution in recent years in our #energy sector thanks to government programmes. We have proved that environmental protection and #energysecurity can be combined. We act as a state and inspire a green revolution in 🇵🇱homes. pic.twitter.com/kgZc8Svbi6

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) April 20, 2023

According to data, the total installed capacity of all electricity sources in Poland amounted to 60 GW in November 2022, of which 22 GW were renewables (36 percent).