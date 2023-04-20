Italy hints at withdrawing from China’s initiative for Taiwanese chip deals

Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that Italian industry officials hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative during private conversations with Taiwanese officials. The decision now rests with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Although the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Italy and China in 2019 has had little impact, it holds high symbolic value for Beijing, particularly at a time when tensions with the United States and its allies are on the rise.

Unless Italy withdraws from the agreement, it will be automatically renewed in 2024.

According to political analyst Francesco Sisci, the Belt and Road Initiative had effectively stopped in Italy, and the MOU signed between the two countries was a complete failure. He suggested that there was a huge misunderstanding between the two sides, and the agreement should never have been signed in the first place.

The visit of senior Italian officials to Taiwan reflects Italy’s desire to strengthen diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan is an important supplier of semiconductors and other high-tech products. Recently, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its plans to open a second representative office in Milan, Italy.

The move towards strengthening semiconductor production and export cooperation comes as Italy seeks to reduce its reliance on China’s technology sector. As part of its efforts to enhance its technological capabilities, Italy has partnered with other countries, including the United States and Japan, to support the development of new technologies, such as 5G networks.

This shift in Italy’s approach to its technological development highlights the growing competition between China and other nations, particularly in the high-tech sector. As countries around the world seek to reduce their reliance on China, the Belt and Road Initiative may face further challenges as Italy joins the list of nations re-evaluating their relationships with China.