South Korean K-pop singer Moonbin dies at the age of 25

South Korean K-pop singer Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, according to his music label Fantagio. The news of his death, which occurred on Wednesday night, has shocked fans and fellow artists alike.



Moonbin had been found unresponsive in his apartment in Seoul, with local media reports indicating that suicide is suspected. Police have not yet confirmed the cause of death, and an autopsy is being carried out.

Moonbin had started his career as a child actor before debuting as a member of Astro in 2016. He was known as an all-around performer and was regarded as the boy band’s most celebrated dancer. In 2020, he began performing with another Astro member, Sanha, in a duo known as Moonbin & Sanha. They had been in the middle of a world tour, with their last performance in Bangkok on April 8.

Moonbin’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media platforms. The topic “all idols” trended on Twitter in South Korea following the announcement of his death. Fans have also been laying flowers and post-it notes at impromptu street memorials in the country, while others have strung up purple and silver balloons, colors that had featured prominently at the singer’s last performance in Thailand.

Moonbin’s death is the latest in a series of high-profile deaths in the K-pop industry. In 2017, Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of the top South Korean boy band SHINee, died in an apparent suicide aged 27. In 2019, singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul. Her close friend, K-pop star Sulli, killed herself after a long struggle with online bullying in the same year.

South Korea has the highest rate of youth suicide of all developed countries, and while the country’s overall suicide rate is falling, deaths of those in their 20s are rising. The government is trying to reduce the number of suicides, which has been linked to the country’s hyper-competitive society.

Moonbin’s music label, Fantagio, has asked the public to “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” so that Moonbin’s family can pay their respects in peace. The statement also noted that all of Astro’s members would return to Seoul on Thursday to gather for Moonbin’s wake. His sister, Moon Sua, is also a K-pop singer, and part of the girl group Billlie. The siblings had previously spoken in public interviews about their dependence on each other.