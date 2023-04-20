Yemen stampede for donations kills at least 85

Dozens of people have been killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as hundreds gathered in a school to receive aid. According to witnesses and local media, at least 85 people died, while several others were injured, including 13 in critical condition.



The incident occurred during the distribution of charitable donations by merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The donations amounted to 5,000 Yemeni riyals, or about USD 9 per person. The stampede took place as hundreds of people crowded into the school to receive the donations.

At least 90 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, while waiting to receive financial aid.

Most of the people in Yemen are living under poverty line and hunger who's brought them to go for receiving aid of 10 dollars.

Mourning for the victims who died!

The two merchants responsible for organizing the donation event have been detained, and an investigation is underway, according to the interior ministry. Yemen has been embroiled in an eight-year civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people, wrecked the economy, and pushed millions into hunger.

The conflict has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with a Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. Riyadh and Tehran in March agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016, and recent prisoner exchanges have raised hopes of a resolution to the conflict.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, blamed the incident on the global humanitarian crisis that Yemeni people are facing after eight years of fighting. “We hold the countries of aggression responsible for what happened and for the bitter reality that the Yemeni people live in because of the aggression and blockade,” he said on Twitter.

The top negotiator of Yemen’s Houthi movement said recent peace talks with Saudi Arabia had made progress, and further discussions would be held to iron out remaining differences. The tragedy has highlighted the desperate situation in Yemen and the need for a lasting solution to end the suffering of its people.