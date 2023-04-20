Warsaw Ghetto uprising ‘was not about winning’: historian

Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. It was the largest Jewish armed uprising against the Germans during World War II and an act of heroic defiance against the tragedy of the Jewish people.



To discuss the uprising, we were joined by Dr. Maciej Korkuć, a historian and head of the Branch Office for Commemoration of Struggle and Martyrdom of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) in Krakow, southern Poland.

As our guest explained, “it was not about winning.” Korkuć pointed out that the Jews faced the enemy to “demonstrate that they would not die without a fight.”

“They also wanted to inflict at least some loses for the Germans,” he added, stressing that those who resisted wanted to die with “weapons in their hands.”

Learn more about this remarkable event in Polish history by watching the full interview above.