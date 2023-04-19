Russia planning to sabotage North Sea infrastructure: report

Russia has reportedly developed a sabotage plan targeting wind farms and communication cables in the North Sea, according to an investigation by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, as reported by BBC on Wednesday.



Sources indicate that Russia has a fleet of ships imitating fishing trawlers and research vessels in the North Sea, equipped with underwater observation equipment and mapping key locations for possible sabotage, aiming to damage communication channels or destroy power systems that could cause chaos in the country.

One Danish intelligence officer suggests that Moscow’s sabotage program is one element of preparations in the event of a full conflict with the West, while the head of Norwegian intelligence said that the Russian program is considered very important to the Kremlin and controlled directly from Moscow.

The broadcasters from the four Nordic countries reportedly analyzed intercepted Russian communications indicating the presence of so-called “ghost ships” sailing in Nordic waters that turned off their transmitters to avoid revealing their location.

The report focuses on a Russian ship named Admiral Vladimirsky, officially an oceanographic research vessel, but reportedly a Russian spy ship, allegedly sailing for a month with its transmitter off and slowing down when approaching areas where wind farms are located.

The same ship was reportedly spotted off the coast of Scotland on November 10 last year, as it entered the Moray Firth bay and was seen about 30 nautical miles east of Lossiemouth, where the UK Air Force’s fleet of patrol aircraft is located, before slowly heading west.

In February, Dutch intelligence issued a warning about activities that may indicate preparations for disrupting or sabotaging maritime infrastructure. The head of the country’s military intelligence, General Jan Swillens, warned that a Russian ship had been detected near a wind farm in the North Sea, mapping locations.

BBC notes that the document’s creators requested comments from Russian ambassadors in the four Nordic countries, but had only received a response from Oslo. The Russian Ambassador to Norway, Teimuraz Ramishvili, stated that Russian ships comply with Norwegian regulations and have the right to sail in Norwegian waters.