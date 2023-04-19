Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix over blackwashed Cleopatra ‘documentary’

Egyptian lawyer Mahmoud al-Semary has filed a case with the Egyptian public prosecutor’s office to shut down the Netflix platform in Egypt, following the trailer release of “Queen Cleopatra”, which inaccurately portrays the last Queen of Egypt as a sub-Saharan African.

Netflix in de-Nile: Cleopatra blackwash garners backlash

Al-Semary is demanding that the prosecutor’s office take serious legal action against those responsible, blaming the management of Netflix for complicity in what he called “this crime”. He further demanded that Netflix’s streaming service be banned from Egypt, citing religious values as another reason.

“Most of what Netflix platform displays do not conform to Islamic and societal values and principles, especially Egyptian ones,” he wrote in the complaint he filed.

The lawyer says that the documentary promotes the kind of Afrocentrism which aims at distorting and obliterating Egyptian identity and contradicts the country’s history.

“In order to preserve the Egyptian national and cultural identity among Egyptians all over the world there must be pride in the makings of such work,” reads the complaint, further accusing the documentary and platform management of “forgery”.

Stirring up confusion, spreading false information

Al-Semary’s complaint appears to be a response to an appeal made by former Egyptian Antiquities Minister Zahi Hawass, who called for someone to stand up to Netflix.

“This is completely fake,” said former Egyptian Antiquities Minister Zahi Hawass the preceding week, explaining that depicting Queen Cleopatra as a sub-Saharan African woman was “falsifying facts”, since the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty was of Greek origin.

Hawass said, that aside from the period of the twenty-fifth dynasty, when Egypt was indeed ruled by pharaohs originating from the Nubian Kingdom of Kush, the only connection to Sub-Saharan people was as neighbors with whom Egypt would wage war, as depicted on walls of ancient tombs.

Indeed, ancient Egyptian art shows that Egyptians looked markedly different from their neighbors and were aware of this.

Paintings found in Pharaoh Seti I’s tomb depicting (left-to-right) a Lybian, a Nubian, an Assyrian, and an Egyptian. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

In fact, modern researchers with access to DNA samples have suggested that modern Egyptians actually have more in common with sub-Saharan Africans than Cleopatra and others living in antiquity, as pointed out in an article by “Africa Times”, which quotes from “Ancient Egyptian mummy genomes suggest an increase of Sub-Saharan African ancestry in post-Roman periods”, a 2017 paper published by the scientific journal “Nature”.

“Netflix is trying to stir up confusion to spread false information that the origin of Egyptian civilization is Black,” Hawass said.

Hawass said that in recent years a trend has emerged in the West portraying the Egyptian civilization as being Sub-Saharan.

Advertised by Netflix as a documentary, the trailer for “Queen Cleopatra”, directed by Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the famous U.S. actor Will Smith, depicts Queen Cleopatra as Black, played by actress Adele James.

“If you don’t like the casting don’t watch the show,” James pouted last week.

The pendulum swings

Some films depicting ancient Egypt or ancient Egyptian characters have been conversely criticized for “whitewashing”. But these are no old films, like the 1963 “Cleopatra”, directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, where the Queen of the Nile was played by the British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Makers of the children’s action film franchise “Night at the Museum” faced criticism for casting Rami Malek in the role of a fictional Pharaoh Ahkmenrah because the actor is not Black.

As accurately observed by his detractors, Malek is not Black. He is Egyptian-American, and his family is Coptic.

Copts are descendants of ancient Egyptians who after converting to Christianity at the start of the Common Era retained that religion, as well as the language of their ancestors, rather than adopting Islam and the Arabic language following the Muslim Arabs’ conquest of the country.