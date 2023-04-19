Polish, German, Israeli presidents light Remembrance Candles in Warsaw

The three presidents unveiled a plaque commemorating a visit of the Chief Rabbi of Palestine to the Nożyk Synagogue in 1946, the Polish President's Office wrote on Twitter.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The presidents of Poland, Germany and Israel, Andrzej Duda, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Isaac Herzog lit Remembrance Candles at the Nożyk Synagogue in Warsaw on Wednesday, on the 80th anniversary of the World War Two Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Herzog said at the ceremony that he came to the Nożyk Synagogue “as the President of the Jewish state and son of a family with roots all across Poland, delivering the same prayer as my grandfather, El Malei Rachamim, in memory of our murdered brethren.”

He said that on the eve of World War Two, nearly 3.5 million Jews lived in Poland, but when “the Nazi monster of annihilation came to Poland, they were erased, eradicated, and with them — a magnificent generations-old history.”

“The Nożyk Synagogue is a remnant of that glorious, extinguished history,” Herzog said in his speech at the Synagogue as quoted in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, the three presidents attended events to mark 80 years since the outbreak of the World War II-era revolt, in which Jewish fighters took up arms against Poland’s German invaders.