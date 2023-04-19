Mitteleuropa, i.e. Central Europe. All German.

Dominating the nations of Central Europe gives Germany a civilisational opportunity and hope to create a homogeneous European society, working like Germans and using the German language as a lingua franca.

“Mitteleuropa” by Friedrich Naumann has just been published by the Pilecki Institute. This fact immediately raises the question of why such a book is published in Polish – for the first time – more than a hundred years after its original language publication.

Since that has not been a literary discovery – like for example some work of Thomas Mann, forgotten for unknown reasons – the answer should be sought in current politics because only this can add current contexts to the geopolitical conclusions of the German pastor from 1915.

Vertigo

In 1915, the German Empire and its allied Austro-Hungarian Empire are doing very well on the Eastern Front. The Germans occupy almost the entire territory of the former Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, pushing Russia far to the West. Hence, the political order on the European continent – which was established after the Congress of Vienna (1815) – went down in history. New perspectives opened up for Germany and its ally, which could turn many heads.

Mitteleuropa means Central Europe. Now, all of this is German – something must be done about it. However, the German Empire is too small. Even with the Austrian Empire and the Kingdom of Hungary, it is still too small to cope with English perfidy, French decadence and Russian barbarism – that is, to dominate economically and politically between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas. And such dominance is a condition for the survival of the German work system and the German spirit.

German order comes from the philosophical thought of Hegel and Fichte, which is why this is the most valuable achievement of the human race.

If we (Germany) don’t get them, they (British Empire, France and barbaric Russia) will get us – the author seems to say.

Of course, dominating the nations of Central Europe gives Germany a civilisational opportunity and hope to create a homogeneous European society over time, working like Germans and using the German language as a lingua franca.

Germany, Germany above all

At the beginning of the book, the reader learns about the plans – even the necessity – of the far-reaching unification of Austria-Hungary with Germany. However, not only Austrian Germans live in the country ruled by a providential man, Franz Joseph I. With them and German colonists in other European countries, there will be no problem; they will finally see what they have been dreaming about for a long time.

However, in the empire of Franz Joseph, there are other nations as well: Hungarians and various Slavs. While the author considers the Hungarians almost to be Germans – probably due to their political role in the monarchy – Naumann has a declaratively kind, but at the same time very patronising attitude towards the “dreamy and careless” Slavs.

– Translated by Katarzyna Chocian