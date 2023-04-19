Northern Ireland: On the crossroads of war and peace

Catholic Belfast is in Irish colors: green, white and orange. Protestant Belfast wears the colors of Great Britain: blue, white and red. Doors, window frames, curbs, benches, even garbage bins are painted according to the neighbourhood they happen to be in. The murals glorify the fighters supporting their own cause and threaten their opponents. Even now, after a quarter of a century of peace, Catholics and Protestants live separately — and that applies from separate schools to separate final resting places.

Is twenty-five years of peace in Northern Ireland a long time? Yes — especially given that it amounts to only a few years less than the duration of period of acute conflict known as “The Troubles”, years that were marked by acts of terror and street clashes. And yet, even to this day, the animosity between the two communities of the province has not been completely erased. As is often said, there is peace in Northern Ireland, but it cannot yet be called lasting peace — an assessment very close to the truth.

The peace agreement, setting out the rules for the functioning of Northern Ireland, with its complex structure — at the junction of two communities, two countries, two parts of one island — was signed on Good Friday, April 10, 1998. Unintentionally or not, the signatories added to a tradition of sorts that somehow sets the timing of significant events that occur in Ireland within what is broadly understood as the Easter period. So it is that the celebrations of the 25th anniversary are being held within this same timeframe — some having taken place already, others yet to come. Capping the commemorations was last week’s visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by US President Joe Biden. A highlight of a related conference in Belfast’s Queens University that started on April 17 is the presence of former President Bill Clinton, whose administration played such a key role in supporting the peace talks that made the agreement possible.

That the anniversary was marked by the high caliber presence of both the current and former US presidents served to attract renewed media attention to the ongoing complexities of this singular achievement that until recently had drawn none. Were it not for the challenging problems presented by the special status of Northern Ireland within the post-Brexit context, Ulster might even have fallen off the media radar completely, an outcome that should have made the province’s inhabitants happy. In the past, when Northern Ireland was in the news more or less on a daily basis, hardly a day went by without attacks, bombs, riots and casualties being headlined around the world.

City under siege

I first came to Belfast by train from Dublin back when Northern Ireland was that — a grimly recurring item in world news headlines. I knew what was going on in the city, but from the very outset what I experienced surpassed my expectations. On arrival at your destination, you couldn’t just take your suitcase, exit train and station and go into the city. Instead, you joined a long queue of passengers — all documents had to be checked before you could proceed on your way.

The full article is available by following this link.

– Translated by Agnieszka Rakoczy