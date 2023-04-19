Real partition of the world. Warriors and freeloaders

Xi Jinping was assessing France’s readiness to stand in defence of the current world order. What he heard from Emmanuel Macron may accelerate China’s decision to invade Taiwan.

The world is not divided into dictatorships and democracies. It is not divided into North and South. Nor is it divided into supporters of the United States, China, or Russia. That is to say, such divisions exist, and they are very important for current politics. Without them, it would be difficult for us to navigate through the tangle of interests and conflicts.

But there is a much deeper and more fundamental division. An existential one. The real division of the world is the one where on one side stand those who take politics seriously, which means as a place where a final clash may occur at any moment, where the life of their nation is at stake – the warriors. On the other hand, those who only think they take politics seriously, because they conduct far-sighted economic activities, form alliances and build security systems, but do not consider the possibility that their partners and adversaries may resort to arms. In the final analysis, they can be described as freeloaders.

They live and conduct the affairs of their country as if the threat would never come. As if – despite difficulties and obstacles – the world will always be predictable and not go beyond established frameworks. They can be compared to chess players (sometimes talented and outstanding), who believe that they will always play chess, and a fight to the death is distant from them. It’s the domain of history, or it happens far away. It doesn’t concern them.

Warriors, on the other hand, know that playing chess is just one form of confrontation, because some chess sparring partners have tricks up their sleeves and will pull them out as soon as they see an opportunity.

In Europe, the first approach has been prevailing for many decades. Post-war Europeans, surrounded by military and initially also economic care of the Americans, behaved like a carefree child who believed that every behaviour would go unpunished and no threat was real. This conviction allowed de Gaulle’s France to withdraw from NATO’s military structures in 1966 and live in the illusion of greatness, believing that its own nuclear weapons would suffice to deter opponents. Such a conviction was the deepest hidden reason for German policy of rapprochement with the Soviet Union, and then with Russia, under the slogan “Wandel durch Handel”. It could already be seen in the 1970s, during the “détente” period, and fully revealed itself during the “end of history” era after 1989.

The President of France belongs to the second type of politicians, although he certainly thinks of himself as incredibly prescient and able to secure not only his own country but the whole of Europe. After all, on his trip to China, he took the heads of the largest French companies, patronised a huge Airbus contract, which significantly expands the sale of French pork and other smaller contracts that will contribute to the prosperity of France, Europe, and further link them to the Chinese economy, which can only have beneficial effects for peace. Additionally, Macron once again obtained Xi Jinping’s assurance that he considers the use of nuclear weapons unacceptable. An assurance he generously shares with his interlocutors since the start of the war in Ukraine, because he knows that this is the only thing they truly fear.

In exchange, Macron didn’t have to do anything special. He simply had to distance himself from defending Taiwan by applying the principle of equal distance from China and America. Chairman Xi doesn’t mind criticism from European politicians or distancing from his intentions. Of course, it would be better if Macron just said that Taiwan belongs to China, but – as Stanisław Barańczak wrote – there are certain realities.

So all it took was for the guest to declare that it was “not his” conflict. And if it was “not his”, then perhaps it was not European either? And the statement that Europe cannot be a “vassal” of the United States must have also pleased the Chairman’s ears.

In this way, Macron inadvertently played into the world created by the cartoonists of China’s Global Times. America is portrayed in it as a bony and falsely smiling “Uncle Sam”, always having missiles, bombs, or at least matches up his sleeve to set fire to unsuspecting partners who are essentially his servants.

Politicians from Europe are portrayed as somewhat disoriented, but sympathetic, unwittingly and perhaps reluctantly succumbing to the manipulations of “Uncle Sam”, and in reality, they are full of goodwill and susceptible to gestures of friendship and practical cooperation from the Chinese.

The latter are always alright, sincerely smiling, and never having any hidden intentions, because they simply want cooperation, which is hindered by the demonic Yankee. So it is enough to distance oneself from him, engage in peaceful cooperation with China, and the world will move in the right direction. And if some “special operation” happens along the way in Taiwan? After all, crises happen.

False sense of security

At the end of the 1990s, Caspar Weinberger, the head of the Pentagon during the Reagan administration, together with journalist Peter Schweitzer, published a book called The Next War, in which they outlined scenarios of possible global or regional conflicts. The most dramatic was the one involving the threat from Russia, which, thanks to nuclear blackmail made possible by the introduction of an innovative anti-missile system, effectively pushed the United States away from Europe and took control over it.

It does not seem that the affluent capitals of Europe were overly concerned with the gloomy predictions of the American “hawk”, especially since Margaret Thatcher wrote the approving preface to this book. Europe did not want to think about war and nuclear blackmail. The sense of security was ubiquitous and all-encompassing.

And it can safely be assumed that the sense of security is the factor that still dominates and distinguishes the politics of Western countries from the politics of front-line countries in the European Union, of course with the exception of Hungary, which chose the path of vassalage in the opposite direction.

To put it bluntly: the French, as well as the Dutch, Belgians, Italians, and Germans, do not believe that their countries are facing real danger. The buzz may happen only in the east: in Ukraine, maybe in Poland or Estonia. Paris and Berlin will be safe. Western Europeans simply do not believe and do not take into account that hostile forces may also come to their countries. After all, they do not belong to the Russian “near abroad” and have always been essentially friendly and free from the “Russophobia” shaping the thinking in the east of the continent.

The French socialist politician who, commenting on the Chinese visit, “welcomes” President Macron among people who sensibly treat international politics, is a perfect example of how many European elites are alien to the sense of threat. Similarly, the statement by Charles Michel, who simply said that Macron was right to talk about European “strategic autonomy” and that Europe should not engage in “other people’s conflicts” after the visit to China. Rolf Muetzenich, the head of Germany’s ruling SPD, holds the same view and would not like Europe to “become a party” to the US-China conflict.

It can also be argued that such a false sense of security was at the root of the reluctant attitude of countries such as France and Germany towards military aid to Ukraine. Considering the power of their economies, this aid is minimal. According to the Institute of Economics in Kiel, which meticulously compiles all donations, France delivered or promised to deliver weapons worth 650 million euros for a year. Less than Norway, Sweden, not to mention Poland. After months of hesitation, Germany launched more extensive aid, but bilateral aid (i.e., without including EU aid) is at the level of 0.07% of GDP in the case of France and 0.21% of GDP in the case of Germany.

– Translated by jz