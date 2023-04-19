The political ‘wild one’. Korfanty aroused the aggression of opponents

With his characteristic charismatic style, he condemned the rule of Piłsudski’s “Sanation”. President Ignacy Mościcki even said that Wojciech Korfanty had never loved Poland. Very strong words. All the more appalling as he had come to defend Poland in the coming war with Germany – PhD Mirosław Węcki, historian from the Katowice branch of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).

TVP WEEKLY: The Sejm has declared 2023 as the Year of Wojciech Korfanty – 20 April marks the 150th anniversary of his birth. Who was Wojciech Korfanty? Was he one of the fathers of independence, a man who joined Silesia to Poland, or perhaps an anti-cleric and a tax evader, as such accusations have also appeared against him in the media?

MIROSŁAW WĘCKI: The terms you quoted were largely spread by those who were averse to Korfantý. They were elements of the political propaganda of his time, propagated by politicians who fought him, and there was no shortage of such figures. To the question of who Korfanty was I will answer you differently.

Treating him as an exclusively Silesian politician is wrong. Of course, he is primarily associated with the annexation of Upper Silesia to the Republic and with the Silesian Uprisings. Which is interesting in that he was not a supporter of armed struggle. He was also one of the politicians who led the victorious Greater Poland Uprising. He affected Upper Silesia, Greater Poland and, at one point, Gdansk Pomerania. It may be a cliché, but Upper Silesia was not part of the Prussian partition. This area fell away from Poland back in the 14th century. From the 18th century, it was part of Prussia. So we are dealing with a man who had much greater and wider merits than as the leader of the camp fighting for the incorporation of Upper Silesia into the Polish Republic.



Why was he such a complex figure, as a person and as a politician?

This was due to his character traits. As a politician, for that is, after all, what interests us most, he was very self-confident. He did not shy away from violent plays, at least in the rhetorical sphere. His extraordinary political prowess in various spheres of action meant that he was regarded as a dangerous rival by his opponents, mainly from the Sanacja camp. That is why harsh legal and propaganda measures were used against him. And Korfanty, as a political ‘wild one’, attracted the resentment and aggression of his political opponents.

– Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski