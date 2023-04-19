Polish, Israeli education ministers sign declaration on youth trips

On Wednesday, Polish and Israeli ministers of education, Przemysław Czarnek and Yoav Kisch, signed a declaration on visits of Israeli youths to Poland and of Polish youths to Israel in Warsaw.

“It is an agreement which appears to finally bring to a close out talks about the resumptions of Israeli youths in Poland and Polish youths in Israel,” said Minister Czanek.

As he assured, the understanding is “mutual and between partners”.

“We need splendid relations between Poland and Israel, but ones that will develop in the future, and these must be built by the young people of Poland and Israel,” Czarnek said.

As he pointed out, the document contains a provision that says that “young Israelites, as well as young Poles, must first and foremost learn about our common culture and the common history of the two peoples, who lived here,” adding that “it is no coincidence, and this is remarked in addresses by our friends from Israel, that for centuries two-thirds of the Jewish population lived in Poland and [the Polish] lands under partitions.”

“Poland was, is, and will forever remain a sphere of freedom, also in the religious sense,” said the Polish minister of education. “It was here that Jews from all over the world found a place to live because it was a sphere of freedom and we want to cultivate, grow, and transplant this sphere of freedom into the future.”

He announced that contact between Polish and Israeli youths is a way to achieve that.

Israeli youths would learn about the history of Jews in Poland in the context of the wider history of Poland. They would also be introduced to the “contemporary economy, contemporary culture, contemporary traditions, and contemporary openness to the future,” of Poland during their trips.

As Czarnek remarked, the first trip of Israeli youths to Poland after a period of break is underway now. Israeli youths participated in the March of the Living in Auschwitz on Tuesday and in the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

He also expressed conviction that Polish youths will soon travel to Israel, saying that “the majority [of youths] who are, after all, rooted in Christianity, must learn about the roots of Christianity, and Christianity’s roots are there, in the Holy Land, in the State of Israel.”

“Of utmost importance is what unites as and there is more of that than all the things in which we occasionally diverge, and we are certainly united by one tragic matter, a dramatic matter, that is World War II. Germans attacked Poland, where Jews also lived,” said Minister Czarnek.

Past and future

“We are here as a mark of a mutual agreement, and in order to remember about the future and so that in the future we could work together,” added Czarnek’s Israeli counterpart, Yoav Kisch.

Kisch expressed his satisfaction over the signing of the joint declaration.

“It is very important for us, to educate our youths, to bring them here, to let them see places where the Nazis, the Hitlerites, wanted to carry out the Final Solution of the so-called Jewish Question,” he said.

Minister Kisch invited Polish youths to come to Israel and see the Holy Land. He also extended an invitation to his Polish counterpart Przemysław Czarnek.

“It is with great pleasure that I will show you our country as a part of what our agreement speaks of, so that [our] nations learn from one another about their common history, about past, and so that they work together. There is always room for more,” he said.