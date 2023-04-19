Bosch investment will add to energy transformation in Poland says PM

Bosch, a German multinational engineering and technology company, announced on Wednesday that it would invest PLN 1.2 billion (EUR 260 million) in the construction of a heat pump factory in Dobromierz.

Sebastian Borowski/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has noted that the investment by Bosch in Dobromierz, southwestern Poland, will serve as a contribution to effective energy transformation in Poland and to the development of the region.

Morawiecki wrote in a letter on the occasion of the announcement that the investment would “increase innovations in the economy” and serve not only the region, but also the entire country.

He also pointed out that the construction of the factory was yet another investment by Bosch, a company which has been present in Poland for more than thirty years and already employs over 8,500 people in the country.

The new plant is set to employ 500 people by 2027 and will produce outdoor and indoor heat pump units, mainly for the European market.