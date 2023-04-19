Angry crowd heckles Macron over pension reform

Protesters greeted French President Emmanuel Macron with boos and called for him to resign, in his first public appearance since he signed into law an unpopular rise in the retirement age.



French Constitutional Council’s verdict on pension bill on April 14

France’s Constitutional Council plans to issue a much-awaited verdict on April 14 on whether or not the government’s plans to push up the French…

see more

Outside a factory he was visiting in the eastern Alsace region, Macron was faced with hostile banners and banging on pots. Electrical power inside the factory was also cut briefly.

Then as he walked through the crowd in a nearby village, many shouted “Macron, resign!” and one man told him: “We don’t want this pension (reform), what don’t you get?”

Another man told him he was leading a corrupt government and added: “You’ll fall soon, just wait and see.”

There were also some cheers, one man told him to “hang in there,” a woman thanked him for his work and others asked for selfies.

But even in a region that is pro-Macron – which voted slightly more for him than the national average in the 2022 presidential election – the welcome was mostly hostile.

The increase in retirement age was signed into law by Macron over the weekend. That came after three months of demonstrations that drew huge crowds and occasionally erupted into violence.

In the village of Selestat, Macron said he was fine with people expressing their discontent. “But the country must move forward,” he said.

Earlier at the factory visit, he had also shrugged off the display of discontent, saying: “Pans won’t help France move forward”.

He said it was not possible for a society to listen only to those who “make the most noise” as he sought to highlight positive aspects of France’s labor legalization.