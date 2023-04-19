Sentenced oppositionist Kara-Murza’s lawyer fled Russia to avoid prosecution

Vadim Prokhorov, the defense attorney who represented Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza during a trial that concluded on April 17, has left Russia, facing threats of disbarment and prosecution.

“I left Russia a few days before the verdict and the sentence were announced,” Prokhorov told Voice of America media outlet.

On Monday, April 17, Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 18 years in prison for treason, seven years for spreading “fake news”, and three years for participating in “undesirable organizations”. These were compressed into 25 years in prison in total.

According to Prokhorov, both the prosecutor and the judge commented during the trial that he himself should be disbarred and even raised the possibility of criminal prosecution against him.

“I also got a warning from one particular politician who said one of the Prosecutor General’s deputies overseeing our case might be interested in the new one,” Prokhorov said.

Prokhorov had previously represented Boris Nemtsov’s family in the lawsuit that followed Nemtsov’s assassination and was Ilya Yashin’s defense lawyer during the politician’s recent trial, which resulted in Yashin being sentenced to 8.5 years in a penal colony for publishing a video about the Russian army’s atrocities in Bucha.