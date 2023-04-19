‘Spy bank’ relocates from Hungary to Russia after U.S sanctions

In response to the U.S. imposing sanctions on the International Investment Bank (IIB), often referred to as the Russian “spy bank,” the institution has begun the process of relocating its headquarters from Budapest back to Russia, according to a statement on its website.

Hungary quits Russian bank as U.S. sanctions ‘ruined’ it, says PM Orbán

Hungary abandoned a Budapest-based Russian bank this week because U.S. sanctions had “ruined” it, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday,…

see more

“Due to the actual termination of Hungary’s membership in the International Investment Bank, it has exhausted the grounds for further operation in Budapest and the European Union. The bank has started the relocation of its operations and functions of its headquarters from Hungary to Russia,” the institution said on Wednesday.

The International Investment Bank (IIB) says it will leave its headquarters in Budapest and return to Russia after the Hungarian government withdrew its representatives from the Moscow-led institution after the 🇺🇸 imposed sanctions on three IIB officials. https://t.co/urTFMi6S1u

— Simple abonné (@simpleabonne) April 19, 2023

The bank informed the Hungarian government of its immediate intention to terminate the agreement on its headquarters in the Hungarian capital, where it had relocated in 2019.

Earlier in April, U.S. Ambassador to Budapest David Pressman announced at a press conference that the bank and certain individuals in its leadership, including its vice president Imre Laszloczki, a former Hungarian ambassador to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, had been sanctioned. As a result, Hungary decided to withdraw its representatives from the institution.

The International Investment Bank was founded in 1970 by countries of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (COMECON), an organization that coordinated economic cooperation among states dependent on the Soviet Union. Its headquarters were initially located in Moscow, but in 2019 it was moved to Budapest.

After Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania announced their intention to leave the IIB. Currently, Hungary is the only European Union country belonging to the bank. The other members are Cuba, Mongolia, Russia, and Vietnam.