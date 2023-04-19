Russian oppositionist Ilya Yashin loses appeal against jail term

Russian court dismisses Kremlin critic Yashin’s appeal against eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down last year. Yashin, a prominent anti-war figure, was found guilty in December of disseminating “false” information about the alleged killing of civilians by the Russian military in the Kyiv suburb town of Bucha in 2022.

Russian dissident gets 8.5 years in gulag for Bucha massacre ‘disinformation’

Yashin, who attended the appeal hearing via video link from a prison cell, had his audio feed cut off immediately after the verdict, according to Mediazona, an independent news site.

Yashin, who will soon be moved from pre-trial detention to a penal colony, is one of hundreds of anti-war figures to face lengthy prison terms under Russia’s wartime censorship laws after the invasion of Ukraine.

Yashin called the law null and void, and unconstitutional, saying that it “introduces an unlawful ban on public disagreement with the Russian officials’ position regarding the war that President Putin unleashed against Ukraine.”

Despite the ruling, Yashin remained defiant, speaking of his confidence in Russia’s future and his determination to build a new free and happy Russia. “I will become one of those who will build a new free and happy Russia on the ruins of Putinism,” he said.

Yashin’s supporters, meanwhile, view the verdict as another example of Russia’s authoritarianism, which has seen a crackdown on opposition figures and civil society groups in recent years.