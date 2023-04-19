Ukrainian President meets with border guards in Volyn Region

President Zelenskyy thanked border guards for their defense of the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“As reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in order to ensure reliable protection of the Ukrainian border and readiness to repel a possible invasion of the enemy from the territory of Belarus, engineering barriers, fortifications are being built and remote video surveillance systems are being set up,” the Office of the President of Belarus wrote in a statement published on its website.

The president posted video footage on social media showing him meeting border guards in woodland with barbed-wire fencing beside a river in the Volyn Region of northwestern Ukraine, close to the Ukrainian-Polish-Belarusian tripoint.

“It is an honor for me to be here today to thank our border guards for protecting the state border,” Zelenskyy wrote under the footage.

Zelenskyy also awarded several border guards with state decorations, and those who had fallen in the line of duty were honored with a moment of silence.

“For the protection of our state in Bakhmut. I know how firmly you stood there, holding Bakhmut,” he said, referring to the eastern Ukrainian city where fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been intense for months.

“We are all proud that we have such strong border guards. Keep the power, justice, and fury we have in defending our state. I wish you all only Victory!” Zelenskyy said.

In a separate post on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said he had discussed security and socio-economic issues with political and military leaders in the Volyn region.

Zelenskyy has traveled widely in recent weeks. On Tuesday he met troops in the eastern city of Avdiivka, where fighting has also been fierce as Ukraine prepares for an expected counteroffensive to try to win back Russian-occupied territory.

Belarus’ role in the war

Zelenskyy said, after discussing border protection measures at a meeting in January, that Ukraine must “be ready” at the frontier with Belarus even though Kyiv did not see “anything powerful” there apart from loaded statements.

Russia used Belarus as a launchpad for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, with Russian forces making a push toward Kyiv from Belarusian territory. In spite of the Russian retreat following their failure of capturing Kyiv, Russians continued to conduct rocket attacks targeting Ukrainian cities, including civilian targets, from Belarus, and in more recent months, starting in September, Russia launched Iran-manufactured Shahed suicide drones.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons on its close ally’s territory.

Mykhailo Podolyak said that this move amounts to the destruction of Belarus’ sovereignty.

Declaring its intention to deploy "tactical nukes" in Belarus, RF:

-finally proved to Europe its inadequacy & inability to negotiate;

-destroyed Belarus' sovereignty & increased threats to it;

-nullified attempts to reach a systemic partnership with China.

Masters of moremovers)

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 27, 2023

He also said that Belarus is indirectly participating in the war on Russia’s side