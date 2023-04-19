Lithuania sees export of Ukrainian grain through Klaipeda as ‘a great opportunity’

Lithuania should take advantage of this great opportunity and, after making certain investments, export more Ukrainian grain through Klaipeda, said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Wednesday.



The minister recalled that “currently, the transit of Ukrainian grain is limited due to the difference in track width,” as the gauge in Ukraine and Lithuania is wider than in Poland. However, Landsbergis emphasized that “with additional investments, the volume of transit can significantly increase”.

“The Lithuanian authorities should work on utilizing this possibility,” said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

#Lithuania is ready to help Ukraine export up to 1 million tons of grain by rail. The Port of Klaipeda and Lietuvos geležinkeliai can help resolve the current situation and promote grain exports outside the EU. pic.twitter.com/ih5Dnn6fL6

— CFTS Media (@CFTS_UA) April 19, 2023

Lithuanian railways began transporting small amounts of Ukrainian grain through Poland to the port of Klaipeda last May, exchanging railcars at the border. It is estimated that in this fashion, Lithuania can only transport about 1 million tons of Ukrainian grain annually.

Current situation



After Russia’s invasion had blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states as a result of logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.

A number of European states, including Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, have already imposed temporary bans on imports of Ukrainian agricultural goods, seeing how the much cheaper grain from Ukraine could impede their own sectors.

Yet, in face of the country’s export difficulties after its invasion by Russia, the agreement on the transit of Ukrainian grain through the territory of Poland is still in force, with respect to the deals between Ukraine and third countries.