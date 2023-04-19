Ghetto Uprising a struggle against all odds says Israeli president

Isaac Herzog said the Jewish insurgents had no chance of winning against much stronger Nazi forces, but stressed that given the Germans' plans to exterminate them, death in battle allowed them to "preserve their moral core, the sense of mutual responsibility, and faith in humanity."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The fighters of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising fought against all odds and although only a few survived it was a victory for the human spirit, the Israeli president said on Wednesday in the Polish capital at commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the 1943 insurgency.

“They fought against all odds, on the roofs of houses, in sewers, in cellars, on the streets, in backyards, under falling debris, in burning flats… Most (of them – PAP) perished, but the human spirit was victorious,” Herzog said at the ceremony at Warsaw’s Ghetto Heroes Memorial.

Also present at the ceremony were Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the president of Germany.