EC sets out proposals to help deal with Ukrainian grain problem

The European Commission (EC) is preparing a EUR 100 million aid package and regulations limiting trade in Ukrainian grain to help Ukraine’s EU neighbours cope with the problem of excessive imports of agricultural goods, an EC spokesperson has said.

Poland and three other countries neighbouring Ukraine, as well as Bulgaria, have demanded restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports in a joint letter sent to the EC in late March.

Dana Spinant said on Wednesday that the EC president, Ursula von der Leyen, had responded to the letter and offered a second aid package for farmers worth EUR 100 million as well as pledging to take preventive measures to curb the trade in grain.

Spinant said the restrictions will affect in particular wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds.

The EC has also said it will launch an investigation into other “sensitive products” that reach the EU from Ukraine.

The Polish government on Saturday authorised its agriculture and development ministers to implement a temporary ban on Ukrainian food amid protests by Polish farmers who are angry about depressed prices and problems in selling their grain and other produce due to competition from cheaper Ukrainian goods.

The ban, which drew criticism from the EU, is to be in force until June 30.