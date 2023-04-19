Main commemorations of the 80-year mark of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising begin

The main ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising began at noon on Wednesday in front of the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes Monument, with the participation of, among others, President Andrzej Duda, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and representatives of Jewish communities.

Speeches were delivered by the presidents of Poland, Israel, and Germany, among others, during the ceremony. Later on, a wreath-laying ceremony by the presidents took place in front of the Ghetto Heroes Monument.

Prezydenci 🇵🇱 @AndrzejDuda, 🇩🇪 Frank-Walter Steinmeier oraz 🇮🇱 @Isaac_Herzog złożyli wieńce przed Pomnikiem Bohaterów Getta. pic.twitter.com/Cm6ZCJ8E03

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) April 19, 2023

“The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising is for me, the President of the Republic of Poland, and for us today for posterity, first and foremost a symbol of valor, determination, and courage. The will to fight for freedom, the will to self-determine. The extraordinary courage, absolute determination,” Andrzej Duda said during his speech.

‘Only a Choice as to the Manner of Dying…’

Eighty years ago on April 19th 1943, an uprising broke out in the Warsaw Ghetto after news emerged that the Germans had begun the final…

“Today we bow our heads low to the heroes of the Ghetto Uprising, we bow our heads low to all those who fought against hatred, Nazism, for their freedom and dignity, Polish Jews, Polish citizens who never gave up, never lost their spirit, who to this day are a great example for all of us – and in Israel for every soldier who defends Israel’s borders, and for us Poles who guard the borders of our Republic, and all those who serve in the Polish army – as the residents of the Warsaw Ghetto are an enduring example of valor, heroism,” the Polish President added.

They were victorious

“I have come here today from Jerusalem – the eternal capital of Israel, free, independent, Jewish, and democratic – I have come, and with me, with us, the sons and daughters of entire families, communities that have been and still are a symbol of the lush Jewish life, the thousand-year history, the rich, flourishing culture of the Jews of Poland,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during the ceremony.

He stressed that “they [Jewish fighters] battled against all odds, on the roofs of houses, from sewers, basements, in the streets, in courtyards, behind crumbling ruins of walls, in burning apartments. And they were victorious.”

“Most of the fighters of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising did not survive, but the human spirit was victorious, here, on this land hallowed by the blood of our heroic brothers,” Herzog assessed.

We are responsible

“What crimes the Germans committed in occupied Poland, here in the Warsaw Ghetto, should have more of a place in our memory, which is why it is so important for me to be here with you today,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at the ceremony.

“We Germans are aware of our responsibility and the mission left to us by the survivors and those who are dead. We accept this mission. For us Germans, the responsibility towards our history knows no end, it remains a warning and a mission for us,” he emphasized.

Before the ceremony the Polish President met with his German and Israeli counterparts to discuss security in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine and how the international community should respond to aggressive Russian policies.

Meeting with my friend Polish President @AndrzejDuda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. We discussed ways to strengthen the dialogue and ties between our countries and peoples, and our common fight against antisemitism.🇮🇱🤝🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/LLW93szB0s

— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 19, 2023

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising broke out on April 19, 1943, and was the largest Jewish armed uprising against the Germans during World War II. It was an act of heroic defiance against the tragedy of the Jewish people.

The uprising ended on May 16, 1943, when the Germans blew up the Great Synagogue in Tłomackie and razed the rest of the ghetto to the ground, methodically burning house after house.